The perfect solution for apps needing an accurate time-base

RTC 7 click is a real time clock module which has an extremely low power consumption, allowing it to be used with a single button cell battery or a super capacitor, for an extended period of time.

This product is based on the MAX31341B, a low-current Real-Time Clock with I2C interface and power management from Maxim Integrated. Thanks to its high integration level, this module provides high time accuracy as well as being able to be used in very space-constrained applications, including wearables, medical equipment, and similar.

