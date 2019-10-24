The mikroBUS Shuttle Bundle is now available!

The Shuttle click in a combination with mikroBUS Shuttle provides an easy and elegant solution for stacking multiple Click boards™ on a single mikroBUS™.

One of the main reasons why the Shuttle click can be very interesting is the fact that it can be used for the IoT development systems that are equipped with a very small number of mikroBUS™ slots. Using Shuttle click on such system will greatly improve its usability by adding more mikroBUS™ sockets, yet it will remain small, compact and manageable.

For more information about the mikroBUS Shuttle Bundle, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe