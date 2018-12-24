The LED Driver 5 click has arrived – it can drive an array of high-power LEDs

The LED Driver 5 is a Click board™ capable of driving an array of high-power LEDs with constant current up to 1.5A.

It features the TPS54200, a highly integrated LED driver IC embellished with many useful features. The IC has a synchronous, fixed-frequency buck converter operating at 600kHz, which provides an excellent size-to-efficiency ratio.

This click can use both analog and PWM control signal for dimming the connected LED array. In the analog dimming mode, the internal reference voltage is scaled in the range from 1% to 100%. When in the PWM dimming mode, the LED output is synchronized with the PWM control signal at the input.

The LED Driver 5 click is an ideal solution for driving a single or multi-stream LED arrays, including monochrome, white, and IR LED arrays, providing up to 28V at the output.

