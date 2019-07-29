The “intelligence and power” between the main MCU, as a motion controller, and the two-phase stepper motor

Silent Step 3 Click is the complete integrated bipolar step motor driver solution, rich with many features that allow extremely smooth and silent operation of the connected motor while being able to provide up to 4A peak motor current and withstand up to 30V supply voltage.

The device achieves outstanding performance with a wide range of various step motors, thanks to several technologies featured:

spreadCycle™ - high-precision chopper for best current sine wave form and zero crossing

coolStep™ - load dependent current control

stallGuard2™ - high precision sensorless motor load detection

microPlayer™ - microstep interpolation for increased smoothness with coarse step inputs.

