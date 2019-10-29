The IGLOO2 FPGA RISC-V by Microchip is the first of its kind to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard.

The RISC-V CPUs are a new instruction set architecture (ISA) that is now a standard open architecture under the governance of the RISC-V Foundation. This type is created to be absolutely scalable for a wide variety of applications, easy to implement with regard to size and power.

The mikroBUS™ standard simplifies development while maximizing efficiency and making application code portable and reusable, meaninig it can be used on different platforms with virtually no code changes.

This open, low power, programmable RISC-V solution is one of many to be influenced by our mikroBUS™ standard and you can read more about the world’s biggest add-on board norm by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

To learn more about the Microsemi RISC-V solution is all about, please watch the following video.

