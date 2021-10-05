The first board from WellsUp that has embraced the mikroBUS standard

Today we present you the CIC rev A development board. This is the first development board from WellsUp that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

This is what Eduardo Picon from WellsUp says about the mikroBUS™ standard:

"Why waste time developing new circuits and pray that these functions in the first version? With the Click product line from Mikroe, everything is solved, it is only necessary to include a mikroBUS socket in your circuits and connect the module you need in your application, using the libraries that Mikroe offer for each module, you can integrate easily any functionality to your products, with minimal changes or adaptations to your firmware."

Our business relationship with WellsUp continues to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 373 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all WellsUp development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

