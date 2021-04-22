The first board from NOWI that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

NOWI BLUE CORAL is the first development board from NOWI that has embraced the mikroBUS standard™.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 340 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all NOWI development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

