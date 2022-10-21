The best party in the city - MIKROE Oktoberfest 2022

When we see the first autumn leaves fall, we only have one thing on our minds - MIKROE Oktoberfest!

This is our seasonal party, and it's the 4th time that we have hosted it. Everyone knows a great party involves a lot of planning and attention to detail, and our event team is getting better each year. As the original German feast, MIKROE Oktoberfest involved a lot of beer, Bavarian decor, sausage, and good vibes.



In true Oktoberfest spirit, we had two exciting competitions - fast beer drinking and fast würst eating. Needless to say, everyone who participated had fun and the winners were properly rewarded. The fastest beer drinker won a special MIKROE Oktoberfest beer mug and 25l of beer, and the quickest eater - a unique cutting board and 5kg of sausage.



Everyone followed the dress code and wore their checkered shirts, skirts, and suspenders. We made sure to photograph and film everything so everyone can leave with a visual memory of this event. Take a look at the video:







The party continued late into the night and everyone had a great time. At MIKROE we work hard but we know how to celebrate, as well.



Until next year,

MIKROE