The 8th generation of the EasyPIC development board is ready! Redesigned from the ground up, with every single detail made exactly to comply with premium standards of the 8th generation of development boards that not only mean quality but also capability. EasyPIC v8 allows engineers to have better control over the developing process by making it more widely applicable and project accessible from anywhere.

The EasyPIC v8 is a development board designed for the rapid development of embedded applications, based on Microchip's 8-bit PIC microcontrollers (MCUs). It offers a familiar set of standard features, as well as some new and unique features, common for the 8th generation of development boards: programming and debugging over the WiFi network, the connectivity provided by new, improved USB-C connectors, support for a wide range of different MCUs, and more.

The development board is designed so that the developer has everything that might be needed for the application development: a highly advanced programmer/debugger module, a reliable power supply module, a huge set of connectivity options including USB, USB to UART, CAN, etc.

EasyPIC v8 board offers a number of different DIP sockets, covering a wide range of 8-bit PIC MCUs, from the smallest PIC MCU devices with only 8 pins, all the way up to 40-pin "giants". The development board supports the well-established mikroBUS™ connectivity standard, offering five mikroBUS™ sockets, allowing access to a huge base of Click boards™, growing on a daily basis.

EasyPIC v8 offers two display options, allowing even the basic 8-bit PIC MCU devices to utilize them and display graphical or textual content. One of them is the familiar Graphical Liquid Crystal Display (GLCD) 1x20-pin connector, which supports GLCDs based on the KS108 (or compatible) display driver, featuring a resolution of 128x64 pixels, and a resistive touch panel. The other option is the 2x16-character LCD module, a four-bit display module with the embedded character-based display controller, which requires minimal processing power from the host MCU for its operation.

For more information about this product, please visit our website.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe