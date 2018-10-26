Product successfully added to your shopping cart
The 3xBuck click is here, tripling the results of a single buck click!

Published: 26/10/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:453

A triple step-down converter Click board™ has arrived! Featuring three independent output terminals that can provide 1.8V, 3.3V and 5V with the combined current output up to 3A, it is a perfect choice when an embedded application power supply is needed. 

The three bucks can easily be set to a precise voltage, at a range as small as 10 mV. The voltage at each output can be switched to a programmable internal voltage divider, in cases when the output voltage fine-tuning is required. This can be done over the industry-standard I2C interface.

The Click Board™ comes as a fully tested and approved prototype, making it a reliable device ready to use on the development board. It comes in the package which also includes the mikroSDK™ software and a library with all the functions.

For more information about this product, please visit our website.