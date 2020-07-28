TFT Color Display with Touch Screen and Bezel

Published: 28/07/2020 | Post categories: Embedded Development

TFT Color Display with Touch Screen and Bezel is a color active matrix thin-film transistor(TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD).

The TFT display module supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888), allowing a true-color palette of 16,7 million colors. It features an excellent contrast ratio and uniform brightness. This module is composed of a TFT‐LCD panel, driver IC, FPC, a backlight unit.

TFT Color Display with Touch Screen is available in 4 sizes:

