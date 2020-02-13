TFT Board 7 Capacitive with bezel is a 7" display board which features the standardized 2x20-pin display connector.

This display has an aesthetically pleasing bezel around it, and it also comes with a cable of approximately 16cm. The TFT Board 7 Capacitive with bezel integrates a capacitive multitouch panel with swipe and zoom gesture support.

It has phenomenal uniform brightness, an excellent contrast ratio and it supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888), allowing a true-color palette of 16,7 million colors, and resolution of 800x480 pixels.

For more information about the TFT Board 7 Capacitive with bezel, please visit the product page.

