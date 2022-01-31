TFmini Click is an adapter Click board™ used to interface a compatible ToF (Time of Flight) LiDAR sensor with the host MCU. This board features one four positions 1.25mm connector suitable for a TFmini LiDAR module (TFmini Plus and TFmini-S) specially made to measure an object's distance. Depending on the used LiDAR module, it is possible to achieve different measurement ranges and the use of a different serial interface, such as the UART or I2C.

This Click board™ is suitable for various industrial environments like pedestrian detection, vehicle testing, and altitude.

The ToF (Time of Flight) LiDAR sensors do not come in the same package with this Click board™. Please visit the TFmini Plus Click Bundle or TFmini S Click Bundle page if you want the complete package

