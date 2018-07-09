Tester click - diagnostic tool on the mikroBUS™ socket

Today we present you a simple, but yet, very useful device. If you ever struggled with complicated measurement equipment before, we guarantee that you'll adore our new click board. Tester click™ can save you a lot of time on troubleshooting the problem. Mikroelektronika's motto says "We sell time, we make engineers". This click board™ is just another proof of that.
As you probably guessed already, this click board should be used as a diagnostic tool on the mikroBUS™ socket. It contains an array of 2x6 LEDs, which signalize the presence of the HIGH/LOW logic level on each pin, providing a visual feedback to the developer. Two additional LEDs indicate the presence of +3.3V and +5V on the mikroBUS™ power rails.
There are no other active elements besides the LEDs. Its simplicity makes it very easy to use: as soon as it is connected, red and green power
