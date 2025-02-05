Tester 2 Click for real-time visual monitoring of mikroBUS™ pin logic levels

Monitor mikroBUS™ pin logic levels in real time with visual feedback

Tester 2 Click is a diagnostic Click board™ designed to provide real-time visual feedback on the logic levels of your mikroBUS™ pins. With its 2x6 LED array, controlled by reliable SI2310 N-channel MOSFETs, you can instantly see the status of each pin.

KEY FEATURES:



2x6 LED array: Provides visual feedback on the logic levels of all mikroBUS™ pins

Power rail indicators: Includes LEDs to monitor the activity of +3.3V and +5V power rails

ClickID support: Enables easy identification of the Click board™ using the CS pin as a ClickID signal

Low-power mode: Enables low-power operation by disabling LEDs and the ClickID section

Easy integration: Fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ standard, requiring no additional configuration

APPLICATIONS:



Quickly identify and troubleshoot issues on the mikroBUS™ lines

Provide real-time visual feedback on the status of the mikroBUS™ and connected devices

Demonstrate the functionality of the mikroBUS™ and its various pins

