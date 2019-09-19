This day is dedicated to the Terminal click, a mikroBUS™ socket expansion board, which provides an easy and elegant solution for adding the external connection capability to the click board™, plugged on a mikroBUS™.

Terminal click can be extremely interesting for the development of systems that are equipped with mikroBUS™ slots only, or a small number of GPIO pins available, such as the Clicker family of development systems. Using this click on such a system will greatly improve its usability, and yet it will remain small, compact and manageable.

For more information about the Terminal click, please visit our product page.

