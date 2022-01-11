Terminal 2 Click is an adapter Click board™ used as a mikroBUS™ socket expansion board. It provides an easy and elegant solution for adding the external connection capability to the Click board™, plugged on a mikroBUS™ socket.

Featuring two 9-position 2.54mm pitch terminal blocks makes it an easy way to expand the development system's connectivity with the mikroBUS™ socket while keeping the bus free to use with any Click board™.

