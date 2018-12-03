Temp&Hum 8 click – measuring temperature and humidity

If you need a highly accurate sensor with good linearity, proven reliability, and long-term stability to measure temperature and humidity, Temp&Hum 8 is a perfect click board™ for you.

Temp-Hum 8 click is based on a sensor from the popular SHT family, designed to measure temperature and humidity. This sensor family has already become an industry standard, providing proven reliability and stability while requiring a minimum number of components, making the development of applications cheaper and faster.

The SHT21, Humidity and Temperature Digital Sensor is produced by Sensirion.

