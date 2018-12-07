Temp&Hum 7 – measuring the relative humidity (RH) and temperature

Temp&Hum 7 click is a perfectly suited for measuring the relative humidity (RH) and temperature. It uses the Si7021-A20, an accurate and reliable sensor IC, packed in a miniature 3x3mm DFN package.

This sensor achieves measurements with a very low drift and hysteresis, and excellent long-term stability.

You can use Temp&Hum 7 click for development of a variety of different relative humidity and temperature measuring applications, including weather stations, reliable monitoring systems, asset tracking, HVAC/R based applications, and more.

