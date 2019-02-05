Temp&Hum 6 click – smart temperature and humidity sensing

The Temp&Hum 6 click is a smart temperature and humidity sensing Click board™, packed with the features that grant an easy and simple integration into any design. It is a perfect choice for various consumer and industry related applications, such as indoor weather stations, thermostats and humidistats, microenvironment centers, respiratory therapy applications, and similar.

It measures a wide range of temperature and relative humidity values with great accuracy. The ENS210 sensor IC used on this Click board™ is an ultra-accurate temperature and relative humidity sensor (RH), with awesome features such as:

very low drift

very low power consumption

small hysteresis

excellent long-term stability

Thanks to its advanced logic back-end, the sensor IC can offer measurement readings in Kelvin and %RH directly, over the I2C interface.

Featuring a smart and accurate temperature and humidity sensor IC, the Temp&Hum 6 click is a perfect solution for a wide range of applications that rely on accurate temperature and humidity measurements. By reducing the workload of the host microcontroller (MCU), it makes the software development much simpler and faster, while reducing the power consumption at the same time.

