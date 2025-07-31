Temp&Hum 27 Click for temperature and relative humidity measurements in both industrial and automotive environments

Experience fast response times and highly accurate temperature and relative humidity measurements with HS4001

Temp&Hum 27 Click is a compact add-on board designed for measurement of temperature and relative humidity in both industrial and automotive environments. It is based on the HS4001 from Renesas, a high-performance MEMS sensor with fully calibrated and temperature-compensated digital output.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping High-Performance MEMS Sensor: Uses a MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) sensor for temperature and humidity

Uses a MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) sensor for temperature and humidity Fully Calibrated and Temperature-Compensated: Provides accurate digital output directly

Provides accurate digital output directly NIST-Traceable Calibration: Ensures high measurement accuracy and traceability

Ensures high measurement accuracy and traceability ISO/IEC 17025-Compliant Testing: Guarantees quality and reliability through rigorous testing

Guarantees quality and reliability through rigorous testing Fast Response Time: Quickly provides updated temperature and humidity readings

Quickly provides updated temperature and humidity readings High Accuracy: Features typical accuracy of ±1.5%RH and ±0.2°C

Features typical accuracy of ±1.5%RH and ±0.2°C Programmable Resolution: Supports multiple resolution settings up to 14-bit

Supports multiple resolution settings up to 14-bit Wide Operating Temperature Range: Functions reliably across a broad temperature spectrum

Functions reliably across a broad temperature spectrum I2C Communication: Communicates with the host microcontroller via I2C

APPLICATIONS:



Provides accurate environmental data for optimizing climate

Integrates into HVAC systems for efficient environmental management

systems for efficient environmental management Enables smart building systems to monitor and control indoor environments

to monitor and control indoor environments Suitable for medical devices requiring precise environmental monitoring

requiring precise environmental monitoring Used in weather stations and environmental sensing applications

and environmental sensing applications Provides accurate temperature and humidity data for logging purposes

Monitors environmental conditions in industrial settings

Suitable for use in vehicle cabins and other automotive applications

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Temp&Hum 27 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE