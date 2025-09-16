Temp&Hum 26 Click designed for precise digital temperature and humidity measurements

Experience accurate and stable environmental sensing across a wide range of conditions with ENS211

Temp&Hum 26 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise digital temperature and humidity measurements. It is based on the ENS211, a high-performance temperature and humidity sensor from ScioSense.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping High Temperature Accuracy: ±0.15°C accuracy over a range from −40°C to 100°C

±0.15°C accuracy over a range from −40°C to 100°C High Relative Humidity Accuracy: ±2.0%RH accuracy across a full 0 to 100%RH span

±2.0%RH accuracy across a full 0 to 100%RH span I2C Interface: Communication with the host microcontroller is performed via a standard I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Enables precise environmental control and monitoring in smart home appliances

Integrates temperature and humidity sensing into various consumer devices

Provides accurate and stable data for air quality systems , smart thermostats, and building automation

, smart thermostats, and building automation Collects reliable temperature and humidity data for analysis

For more information about Temp&Hum 26 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

