Temp&Hum 24 Click is a compact add-on board that measures the surrounding environment's humidity and temperature. This board features the HDC3021, an integrated capacitive-based relative humidity and temperature sensor with a removable tape cover from Texas Instruments. The HDC3021 is characterized by its high accuracy (±0.5%RH and ±0.1°C over a wide operating temperature range) and high resolution, providing 16-bit data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface. Offset Error Correction reduces RH sensor offset due to aging, exposure to extreme operating conditions, and contaminants to return the device to within accuracy specifications.

The long-term stability and reliability, alongside other features, make this Click board™ ideal for developing various automotive temperature and humidity-related applications.

For more information, visit the Temp&Hum 24 Click product page.

