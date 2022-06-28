Temp&Hum 21 Click is a compact add-on board representing temperature and humidity sensing solution. This board features the HIH8130-021-001, a highly accurate, fully-calibrated digital humidity and temperature sensor from Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions. This sensor, characterized by its high accuracy (±2% RH and ±0.5°C over a wide operating temperature range) and high resolution, provides factory-calibrated 14-bit data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface. It also comes with alarm features with selectable alarm thresholds by an MCU or externally.

The long-term stability and reliability, alongside other features, make this Click board™ ideal for various temperature and humidity-related applications in industrial, medical, and other applications.

For more information about Temp&Hum 21 Click, please visit the product page.

