Temp&Hum 20 Click is a compact add-on board that represents temperature and humidity sensing solution. This board features the CC2D23, a highly accurate, fully-calibrated relative humidity and temperature sensor from Amphenol. This sensor, characterized by its high accuracy (±2% from 20% to 80%RH (±3% over entire humidity range)) and high resolution, provides factory-calibrated 14-bit data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface. It also comes with alarm features for preset control at a minimum and maximum humidity.

The long-term stability and reliability, alongside other features, make this Click board™ ideal for various temperature and humidity-related applications and a vast number of applications ranging from portable devices to products designed for harsh environments.

