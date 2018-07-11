Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


Temp&Hum 2 Click - reliable humidity and temperature measurements

Published: 11/07/2018 | Post categories: Click boards

| Views:18

Temp&Hum 2 Click - reliable humidity and temperature measurements

Our new Temp&Hum 2 click is a perfect choice for various consumer and industry related applications. Some of the usages could be weather stations, thermostats and humidistats, microenvironment centers, respiratory therapy applications, and similar. 

It measures a wide range of temperature and relative humidity values with a great accuracy. The Si7034 sensor IC from Silicon labs used on this Click board™ utilizes the patented industry-standard low-K polymeric dielectrics for humidity sensing. It allows low drift and, power consumption, low hysteresis, and excellent long-term stability.

The Si7034 IC also includes a thermal sensor, and all the sensor and thermal calibration data is stored on-chip, allowing interchangeability between the different samples of the IC with no additional calibration steps. These features make Temp-Hum 2 click a perfect solution for a wide range of applications that depend on accurate temperature and humidity readings. 

To find out more please visit the product webpage.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika 