Temp&Hum 19 Click is a compact add-on board that represents temperature and humidity sensing solution. This board features the BPS240, a highly accurate relative humidity and temperature sensor from Bourns. This sensor, characterized by its high accuracy (±2% from 20% to 80%RH (±4% over entire humidity range)) and high resolution, provides 10-bit data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface.

The long-term stability and reliability, alongside other features, make this Click board™ ideal for various temperature and humidity-related applications and a vast number of applications ranging from HVAC systems, climate monitoring up to diagnostic and analysis equipment, and many more.

