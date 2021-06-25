Temp&Hum 16 Click is a compact add-on board that represents temperature and humidity sensing solutions. This board features the WSEN-HIDS (2525020210001), a MEMS-based capacitive humidity sensor with an integrated ASIC and I2C and SPI serial communication from Würth Elektronik. A silicon-based temperature sensor is also integrated within the same package. ASIC contains the multiplier, operational amplifier, analog-to-digital converter, and other signal conditioning blocks like controller logics and interrupts. It converts the analog signal from humidity and temperature sensing elements into 16-bit digital humidity and temperature values. The 2525020210001 is factory calibrated for both humidity and temperature measurements with no further calibration required.



This Click board™ is an ideal solution to be used in various temperature and humidity-related applications.

For more information, visit the Temp&Hum 16 Click product page.

Your Mikroe