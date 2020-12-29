Temp Probe Click is a compact add-on board used as thermocouple temperature monitoring system. This board features the LTC2986, a high accuracy digital temperature measurement system used to directly digitize thermocouples with 0.1°C accuracy and 0.001°C resolution from Analog Devices. The LTC2986 includes all necessary active circuitry, switches, measurement algorithms, and mathematical conversions to determine the thermocouple temperature with a PCC-SMP connector for K-type thermocouple probes.

Also, it includes excitation current sources, fault detection circuitry, and automatic thermocouple cold junction compensation. This Click board™ is suitable for temperature-monitoring applications such as direct thermocouple measurements.

