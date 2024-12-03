Temp ISO Click featuring an automotive-grade isolated temperature sensor with analog output

Accurately measure temperature with isolation in demanding applications using the ISOTMP35-Q1

Temp ISO Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate and reliable temperature measurement in high-voltage environments. Featuring the ISOTMP35-Q1 automotive-grade isolated temperature sensor from Texas Instruments, it offers exceptional performance and safety.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards High isolation: Ensures safety and reliability in high-voltage environments

Ensures safety and reliability in high-voltage environments Accurate temperature measurement: Provides accurate temperature readings with ±2.0°C accuracy

Provides accurate temperature readings with ±2.0°C accuracy Wide operating temperature range: Operates reliably in harsh conditions

Operates reliably in harsh conditions Fast thermal response: Quickly detects temperature changes

Quickly detects temperature changes Automotive-grade qualification: Meets automotive industry standards for reliability and durability

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor temperature of HV battery management systems for optimal performance and safety

for optimal performance and safety Monitor temperature of high-voltage switching circuits to prevent overheating and damage

to prevent overheating and damage Monitor the temperature of power components to ensure efficient operation

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Temp ISO Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE