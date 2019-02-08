Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Temp-Hum 9 click, perfect for accurate measurements of temperature and humidity

Published: 08/02/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

Temp-Hum 9 click, perfect for accurate measurements of temperature and humidity

The Temp-Hum 9 click is a smart temperature and humidity sensing Click board™, packed with features that allow simple integration into any design. It can measure a wide range of temperature and relative humidity values with high accuracy.

The SHTC3 sensors used on this Click board™ offers the complete measurement system:

  • capacitive RH sensor
  • bandgap thermal sensor
  • analog and digital data processing, and
  • the I2C communication interface.

Featuring good reliability over time, high accuracy, and low hysteresis, it is an ideal solution to be used in various temperature and humidity related applications.

What is the Temp-Hum 9 click a perfect choice for?

The Temp-Hum 9 click features make it an ideal solution for the development of a range of different applications, such as:

  • battery operated weather stations
  • thermostats and humidistats
  • microenvironment centers
  • respiratory therapy applications
  • air conditioners, and other similar applications

For more information about the Temp-Hum 9 click, please visit our website.