Temp-Hum 9 click, perfect for accurate measurements of temperature and humidity

The Temp-Hum 9 click is a smart temperature and humidity sensing Click board™, packed with features that allow simple integration into any design. It can measure a wide range of temperature and relative humidity values with high accuracy.

The SHTC3 sensors used on this Click board™ offers the complete measurement system:

capacitive RH sensor

bandgap thermal sensor

analog and digital data processing, and

the I2C communication interface.

Featuring good reliability over time, high accuracy, and low hysteresis, it is an ideal solution to be used in various temperature and humidity related applications.

What is the Temp-Hum 9 click a perfect choice for?

The Temp-Hum 9 click features make it an ideal solution for the development of a range of different applications, such as:

battery operated weather stations

thermostats and humidistats

microenvironment centers

respiratory therapy applications

air conditioners, and other similar applications

For more information about the Temp-Hum 9 click, please visit our website.