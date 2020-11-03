Temp & Hum 14 Click is a compact add-on board that contains one of the smallest and most accurate humidity and temperature sensors on the market. This board features the HTU31D, a highly accurate digital relative humidity sensor with temperature output from TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties. With power consumption down to 3.78μW and accuracy of ±2%RH and ±0.2°C, this Click board™ provides fast response time, precision measurement, low hysteresis, and sustained performance even when exposed to extreme temperature up to 125°C and humidity environments.

This Click board™ is suitable for relative humidity and temperature measuring applications, including weather stations, reliable monitoring systems, and more.

For more information about Temp & Hum 14 Click, please visit the product page.

