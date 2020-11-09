Teensy Click Shield from Electrokit has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Today's development board that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency is called the Teensy Click Shield, from Electrokit.

Our business relationship with Electrokit will continue to develop and it is will make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 300 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about Electrokit boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe