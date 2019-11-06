Technologic Systems x Mikroe

New Technologic Systems product has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

The product that is now using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency is the TS-8554-4400 board.

Our relationship with Technologic Systems is relatively new but we look forward to continuing it and shaping the future of the embedded world.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Technologic Systems & Mikroe collaboration, please visit the official mikroBUS™ page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe