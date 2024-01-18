From Theory to Practice: Tech Students visit MIKROE

At MIKROE, we open our doors to high schoolers, university students, elementary school kids, and even kindergarteners, sharing our passion for technology and nurturing their curiosity. It's not just a tour; it's an opportunity to inspire and motivate, helping young minds envision their future paths. Many students who experience MIKROE's atmosphere return to enroll in our internship program. Last year we had 50+ students from all around the world. In 2024, we are thrilled to continue this tradition, having recently welcomed a group of students from the Technical University in Novi Sad.

COMPANY PRESENTATION

The day kicked off with an insightful company presentation by our CEO, Mr. Nebojsa Matic. He shared the company's mission, vision, and his personal journey as an entrepreneur. An open and honest Q&A session followed, allowing students to delve into the details of entrepreneurship, education, and gain valuable life advice from a experienced leader. Next, our CPO&HRO, Tanja Milinkovic, guided students through the internship process, its benefits, and shed light on the vibrant life at MIKROE.



Given the students' technical background, our colleagues from the software and hardware departments provided an in-depth look into the technical aspects of MIKROE. This session allowed students to grasp the real-world application of their academic knowledge and understand the pivotal role they could play in the tech industry.





COMPANY TOUR

The tour continued with students being guided through our hardware and software departments, design service department, and the heart of MIKROE – the production. Witnessing the behind-the-scenes of our operations offered a firsthand look at the synergy of creativity and precision that defines us.

A SMALL GET TOGETHER AT MIKROE CAFE

Following the tour, students engaged in a casual get-together at MIKROE Cafe, where conversations flowed freely. This informal setting allowed students to pose questions to our engineers, CPO&HRO, and CEO.



We want to express our gratitude to the professors who initiated this visit. Their dedication to exposing students to real-world workplaces like MIRKOE serves as a valuable bridge between education and industry. We remain committed to giving back to our community and fostering the growth of future colleagues.



Calling all students with zero formal work experience: join our Interns’ Lab. You will work on challenging projects and have our most experienced engineers as mentors. It’s an opportunity to showcase your skills, and perhaps start a career.



Until the next visit,

Your MIKROE