TDS Click for Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) measurement providing indicator of water quality

Ensure you know what's in your water with CD4060B and get accurate readings of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS)

TDS Click is a compact add-on board used to measure Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water, providing an accurate indicator of water quality. It features the CD4060B oscillator from Texas Instruments, supported by the LMV324 op-amp, MCP3221 ADC from Microchip, and dual-voltage regulation using LP2985AIM5-3.0 and ADM8829.

KEY FEATURES:



Measures Total Dissolved Solids (TDS): Provides an indication of the amount of dissolved substances in water

Provides an indication of the amount of dissolved substances in water Multi-stage signal conditioning: Amplifies, rectifies, and filters the signal from the TDS probe for accurate readings

Amplifies, rectifies, and filters the signal from the TDS probe for accurate readings Analog or digital output: Offers output as either an analog voltage or a digital I2C signal (selectable via jumper)

APPLICATIONS:



Used in systems for assessing the purity of water sources

Monitor the effectiveness of water filtration processes

processes Help maintain optimal nutrient levels in hydroponic solutions

solutions Used in environmental monitoring applications to assess water quality in natural sources

applications to assess water quality in natural sources Monitor water quality for aquatic life

Any application requiring the measurement of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about TDS Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE