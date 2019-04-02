Account
Take temperature measurements at least 10 times in a second with Temp-Log 5 click

Published: 02/04/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

The Temp-Log 5 click is a temperature measuring Click board™. It features the CAT34TS02, an accurate temperature sensor IC with integrated Serial Presence Detect EEPROM.

 

The temperature sensor measures and stores temperatures at least 10 times in a second. The data can be retrieved by the host via a serial interface and is compared to critical limits stored into internal registers. It also features programmable event output function and supports three modes.

 

The Temp-Log 5 click is perfect for temperature measurements in a wide variety of applications, such as:

 

  • Communication
  • Consumer
  • Computer
  • Industrial, and similar applications

 

For more information about the Temp-Log 5 click, please visit our website.