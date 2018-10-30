Take part in the hackster.io contest and get a chance to win amazing prizes!

There’s an awesome contest going on right now: the rapid IoT development challenge by hackster.io. The contest is open to submitting by November 20th.

IoT and the growth of connected ‘things’ open up exciting new possibilities for developers. With the ability to create ‘smart’ nodes, we can gather and monitor sensor data, communicate wirelessly, and scale using the Cloud. The possibilities are virtually endless: smart mass transit using NFC for smoother access and airborne air-quality monitoring to name just a few. However, most developers ranging from experienced engineers to inventors and makers face a confusing number of IoT ecosystems, tools and platform choices. Developing a Prototype or Proof of Concept (POC) can be time-consuming and challenging.

NXP’s Rapid IoT prototyping kit is designed to meet this challenge. It’s a comprehensive and secure solution designed to accelerate prototype and development of an IoT end node. Rapid IoT integrates 11 NXP devices (processing, connectivity, sensors, NFC, and secure element) to cover a wide range of applications and combines it with proven software enablement including an easy to use GUI based web IDE (No C programming needed) enabling anyone to easily and rapidly take their idea to a proof-of-concept.

Because the IoT market is so broad, Rapid IoT was designed to work with many of MikroElektronika’s expansion boards to provide the widest possible access to applications using the growing ecosystem of Click boards.

Currently supported expansions boards

– Docking Station - HEXIWEAR Docking Station

– Battery Pack - HEXIWEAR Battery Pack

– Workstation - HEXIWEAR Workstation

Remember, you can use any MikroE click board. We’d love to see you get creative – enter the contest, and make us proud!

There are also some nifty prizes included, such as the Fitbit Ionic watches and YEVO 1 headphones. Check out the hackster.io design contest!

To help get you started, there will be a give away of 200 Rapid IoT kits to the best project pitches. Submit your ideas by November 20th!