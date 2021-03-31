SWI EEPROM Click is a compact add-on board that provides a highly reliable memory solution. This board features the AT21CS01, a single-wire serial EEPROM with a unique, factory-programmed 64-bit serial number from Microchip Technology. The AT21CS01 has an ultra-high write endurance capability allowing more than one million cycles for each memory location to meet the requirements for today's high-write endurance applications. It is internally as 128 words of 8 bits each with achieved communication through a single I/O pin with Standard-Speed and High-Speed mode options. Also, it offers a security register with a factory-programmed serial number, which makes it the easiest way to add identification to various accessories and consumables. This Click board™ is suitable for applications where identification or memory storage is required.

