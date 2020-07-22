Surface temp Click is a high accuracy digital temperature sensor Click board™. It is equipped with the ADT7420 - an accurate 16-Bit Digital I2C temperature sensor, from Analog Devices. It has a high-temperature accuracy, ultralow temperature drift (0.0073°C), fast first temperature conversion on power-up, no temperature calibration/correction required, and more.

These useful features which make this Click board™ a great choice for RTD and thermistor replacement, medical equipment, food transportation and storage, environmental monitoring, HVAC, and many more.

