Surface Temp 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high accuracy temperature sensor offering breakthrough performance over a wide industrial temperature range. This board features the ADT7422, a 16-bit I2C configurable temperature sensor for vital signs monitoring applications from Analog Devices. The ADT7422 contains an internal bandgap reference and a precision analog-to-digital converter. It provides a 16-bit temperature result with a resolution of 0.0078°C, and an accuracy of up to ±0.1°C across the temperature range of 25°C to 50°C without the need for calibration.

Many previous features and additions such as low power consumption, long-term stability and reliability, and high accuracy make it an excellent choice for RTD and thermistor replacement, medical equipment, food transportation and storage, environmental monitoring, HVAC, and other applications.

