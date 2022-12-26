Students from the Faculty of Technical Sciences paid us a visit!

On Wednesday, 21st December, 67 students from the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad visited us. We love giving interactive tours through our company to young people who will be our future colleagues.



Our CEO Nebojsa Matic gave a presentation to the students where he talked about our company philosophy - who we are, what we do and how we do it. Then our CPO&HRO, Tanja Milinkovic, shared some information about the process of our internship and what they can expect if they decide to enroll for our internship program. Students also had a chance to meet their future mentors and hear all about the projects they will work on.

Then we started an hour-long tour through our entire building, into each department, giving students a snapshot of the company as a whole, how it works, and how it breathes. The first stop is always the "pharmacy-like" production facility, where we explain the production process while the robotic turret heads from the pick-and-place machine whizz in the background.

The biggest attraction is the Planet Debug platform. Here you can see hundreds of development boards on the racks and you will see how you can program&debug from anywhere in the world while watching the board in real-time can really spark something inside. After the official tour, everyone chatted in the MIKROE restaurant before posing for a group photo. We like to say that this is the best workplace for new engineers, and we are sure at least a few will be our future colleagues!

INTERNSHIP AT MIKROE

Don't forget that you can also enroll for our internship program. Send us your internship applications and get the chance to work on challenging projects in the lab. Of course, you'll be under the steadfast guidance of our engineers.

Do you have a project you always wanted to bring to life but didn't know how?

Join the internship program and work with all our products. Show us your skills and talents. Let's build something amazing together.



Your MIKROE