STSPIN250 click is a brushed DC motor driver with the current limiting and current sensing. It is based on the STSPIN250, a low voltage DC brushed motor driver, optimized for portable, low-voltage applications. Thanks to the low ON resistance of the MOSFETs used for its output stage, the STSPIN250 represents a highly efficient DC motor driver.

The control circuit of the STSPIN250 IC offers very simple driving interface, exposing several pins to the host MCU. These pins are used to force the zero-consumption standby mode, enable the chip, report a fault event, and control the speed and direction of the connected brushed DC motor.

The STSPIN250 driver IC uses the PWM current control scheme, allowing the developer to regulate the current limit. By setting the voltage on the VREF pin using the onboard potentiometer, the developer is able to limit the current through the motor. The STSPIN250 allows the current to raise to 2.65A, after which the non-dissipative overcurrent protection gets triggered.

STSPIN250 click is perfectly suited for rapid development of various battery-powered and portable brushed DC motor applications, including:

Home appliances (toothbrushes, shavers…)

Toys

Portable printers

Mechatronics applications

Robotics applications

Other similar applications.

For more information about STSPIN250 click, please visit our website.