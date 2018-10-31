Stepper 6 – great solution for the complete integrated bipolar step motor driver

Our newest addition to stepper motor drivers family is the Stepper 6 click. Rich with features that will allow silent operation and optimal conditions for the connected motor, it also comes as a reliable and efficient motor driver.

It’s perfect for use in 3D printers, laser beam printers, video security cameras, factory automatization, robotics, and for other similar applications.

Stepper 6 click is equipped with a Texas Instruments motor driver with current sensing, DRV8886. Offering a simple interface, it also features a set of pins used to control the functions of the step motor.

It comes in the package which also includes the mikroSDK™ software and a library with all the functions. The Click board™ comes as a fully tested and approved prototype, making it a reliable device ready to use on the development board.

