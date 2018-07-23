Stepper 5 click - bipolar step motor driver solution

Stepper motors convert electricity to rotation and can be very precisely controlled in terms of how much it will rotate and how fast. Stepper motors are named so because each pulse of electricity turns the motor one step. Stepper motors are controlled by a driver, which sends the pulses into the motor causing it to turn. The number of pulses the motor turns is equal to the number of pulses fed into the driver. The motor will spin at a rate that is equal to the frequency of those same pulses.

Stepper 5 click is the complete integrated bipolar step motor driver solution, rich with many features that allow silent operation and optimal working conditions for the connected motor. The specialized TM2208 IC driver from Trinamic company far exceeds the capabilities of similar step motor drivers that are commonly used.

TM2208 is equipped with the OTP memory, which can store the working parameters for a specific step motor, avoiding initialization by the MCU, after every Power ON Reset (POR) cycle. Technologies, such as stealthChop2™, spreadCycle™, and microPlayer™, help to achieve high autonomy for the motor driving, using only the STEP and DIR input pins to set the direction and step propagation.

