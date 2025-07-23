Stepper 27 Click designed for control of 2-phase stepper motors

Achieve smooth, quiet, and high-resolution 2-phase stepper motor control with the MAX22210

Stepper 27 Click is a compact add-on board designed for control of 2-phase stepper motors, enabling smooth, quiet, and high-resolution motion in embedded applications. It is based on the MAX22210, a highly integrated stepper motor driver from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:



Integrated Stepper Motor Driver: Features two low-impedance H-bridges and a 128-microstep indexer

Features two low-impedance H-bridges and a 128-microstep indexer Smooth and Quiet Operation: Designed for reduced noise and vibration

Designed for reduced noise and vibration High-Resolution Motion: Supports up to 128 microsteps for precise positioning

Supports up to 128 microsteps for precise positioning Non-Dissipative Integrated Current Sensing (ICS): Provides efficient and accurate current regulation

Provides efficient and accurate current regulation Selectable Decay Modes: Offers slow, mixed, and adaptive decay modes for optimized current control

Offers slow, mixed, and adaptive decay modes for optimized current control Fine-Tuned Current Control: Allows for precise current adjustment with an optional half full-scale setting

Allows for precise current adjustment with an optional half full-scale setting Advanced STEP/DIR Interface: Simplifies motor control with step and direction signals

Simplifies motor control with step and direction signals Fault Protection Functions: Includes Undervoltage Lockout (UVLO), Overcurrent Protection (OCP), and Thermal Shutdown (TSD)

Includes Undervoltage Lockout (UVLO), Overcurrent Protection (OCP), and Thermal Shutdown (TSD) Sleep Mode: Enables low-power operation when the motor is idle

Enables low-power operation when the motor is idle Diagnostic TRIG Outputs: Provides external monitoring capabilities for fault conditions

APPLICATIONS:



Controls precise movements of robotic arms and platforms

arms and platforms Drives axes in computer numerical control ( CNC ) machines for accurate machining

) machines for accurate machining Provides precise control for extruder and axis movements of a 3D printer

Used in various industrial automated systems requiring accurate stepper motor control

requiring accurate stepper motor control Suitable for applications demanding fine motor positioning

Any embedded application requiring smooth, quiet, and high-resolution control of 2-phase stepper motors

EmbeddedWiki

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



