Stepper 25 Click designed for control of bipolar stepper motors

Achieve ultra-precise bipolar stepper motor control with DRV8452

Stepper 25 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise control of bipolar stepper motors. It features the DRV8452, a high-power stepper motor driver from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Wide supply voltage range: Supports a supply voltage from 4.5V to 55V

High output current: Delivers up to 5A full-scale or 3.5A RMS output current

Advanced microstepping: Supports microstepping down to 1/256 for smooth and precise motion

Auto-torque adjustment: Optimizes efficiency by automatically adjusting torque

Stall detection: Detects motor stall conditions for increased reliability

Smart tune decay modes: Offers intelligent decay modes for optimal performance

Integrated current sensing: Simplifies design and provides accurate current control

APPLICATIONS:



Enable precise motor control in textile manufacturing equipment

Control stepper motors in automated industrial systems

Drive stepper motors in robotic arms, actuators, and other robotic mechanisms

Provide precise motion control in medical and diagnostic devices

Control stepper motors for accurate paper handling and print head movement

Can be used in various industrial control applications requiring precise stepper motor control

