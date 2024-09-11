Stepper 22 Click featuring bipolar stepper motor gate driver with 1/256 microstepping and stall detect

Drive bipolar stepper motors and brushed DC motors with precision using the DRV8711

Stepper 22 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion control of bipolar stepper motors and brushed DC motors. Powered by the DRV8711 bipolar stepper motor gate driver from Texas Instruments, it offers high-performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:

Microstepping options: Offers a wide range of microstepping options (full-step to 1/256-step) for smooth and precise motor operation

High current capability: Can drive motors with up to 5A of output current

Adaptive blanking time: Automatically adjusts blanking time for optimal motor performance

Protection and diagnostic: Overcurrent, short-circuit, undervoltage lockout, and overtemperature detection and protection

Flexible control: Supports both SPI interface and STEP/DIR inputs for various control methods

I2C-configurable GPIO expander: Provides additional control options for DRV8711

APPLICATIONS:



Controls printers, scanners, and other office equipment

Drives motors in assembly lines, robotic arms, and other industrial machinery and factory automation scenarios

Powers motors for precise movement and positioning in robotic systems

Controls motors in various consumer devices like 3D printers, cameras, or vending machines

For more information about Stepper 22 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



