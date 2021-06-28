Stepper 18 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a microstepping stepper motor driver. This board features the DRV8426, a stepper motor driver for industrial and consumer applications from Texas Instruments. It is fully integrated with two N-channel power MOSFET H-bridge drivers, a microstepping indexer, and integrated current sensing capable of driving up to 1.5A full-scale output current. A simple STEP/DIR interface allows managing the direction and step rate of the stepper motor up to 1/256 microstepping.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving motors in any application that demands a precise and safe step motor driver.



For more information, visit the Stepper 18 Click product page.

