Stepper 15 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a bipolar stepper motor driver. This board features the DRV8889A, an automotive stepper driver with integrated current sense and stall detection from Texas Instruments. It supports up to 1.5A full-scale current with an internal microstepping indexer, smart tune decay technology, advanced stall detection algorithm, and integrated current sensing, eliminating the need for power sense resistors. With a simple STEP/DIR interface, the device supports up to 1/256 levels of microstepping to enable a smooth motion profile. Also, an advanced stall detection algorithm allows users to detect if the motor stopped and take action as needed, improving efficiency and reducing noise. This Click board™ is suitable for driving motors in any application that demands a precise and safe step motor driver.



